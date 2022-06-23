To counter the threat of violent extremism, the U.S. State Department recently sanctioned three more people linked to the terrorist group “Russian Imperial Movement” or RIM. Analysts say RIM is among several ultra-nationalist and white-supremacist groups used by the Kremlin to sow division in the United States and Europe even as it falsely claims to be fighting Nazis in Ukraine. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias investigates.
How Russia Uses Neo-Nazi Groups to Spread Chaos
