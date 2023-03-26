RUSSIA.mp4

Accessibility links

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports on how the weapons that Russia has used so far in its war on Ukraine have already taken a heavy toll not only on civilians and the country’s environment.

