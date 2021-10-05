Russia, Belarus Military ...
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko seeks to strengthen his alliance with Russia’s Vladimir Putin as a way to ease his government’s international isolation that has followed a brutal crackdown on political opponents. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report by Ricardo Marquina in Minsk.
