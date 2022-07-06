Accessibility links

Russian Band Takes Harsh Stance Against War in Ukraine

Little Big, a band once chosen to represent Russia in the Eurovision Song Contest, has released a song condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. VOA spoke with some of the members of the band, which is now based in Los Angeles. Anna Rice narrates the story. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian

