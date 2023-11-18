Rise in Legal Harassment of Media a Focus at Press Freedom Awards
Journalists from India, Togo, Georgia and Mexico are honored with International Press Freedom Awards this week. The legal threats and harassment all four confront reflect a wider downward trend in civil liberties, they say. For Liam Scott, VOA’s Jessica Jerreat has more. #journalists #killings
Episodes
-
November 18, 2023
Israelis Return From Abroad to Fight
-
November 18, 2023
Gaza’s Shifa Hospital Is Focus of International Concern
-
November 18, 2023
Chamisa Attending Funeral Wake of Slain Party Activist
-
-
November 17, 2023
Chamisa Mourning Slain CCC Activist Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya
-
November 17, 2023
Funeral Wake of Slain Activist