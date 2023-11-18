Rise in Legal Harassment of Media a Focus at Press Freedom Awards

Accessibility links

Journalists from India, Togo, Georgia and Mexico are honored with International Press Freedom Awards this week. The legal threats and harassment all four confront reflect a wider downward trend in civil liberties, they say. For Liam Scott, VOA’s Jessica Jerreat has more. #journalists #killings

