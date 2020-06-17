Restaurants Feeding Seniors in USA
When the coronavirus pandemic struck, millions of senior citizens, disabled people and others were cut off from their usual sources of food. At the same time, restaurants were forced to close and lay off workers. In California, a baker is generating business and providing food to those in need.
Episodes
-
June 17, 2020
Senegalese Artists Taking Stand Against Racism
-
June 17, 2020
Britain Oxford Rhodes Statue
-
June 16, 2020
Korea Film Industry Recovering ...
-
June 16, 2020
Generous Teacher Making Remote Learning Enjoyable
-
June 16, 2020
Britain Oxford Rhodes Statue
-