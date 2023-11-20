Accessibility links

Residents of Israeli City Have 10 Seconds to Run for Shelter When Rockets Are Fired

The Israeli city of Ashkelon is about 10 kilometers from the Northern Gaza border. The town has a population of around 150,000, but Israeli officials say 30% of them have moved away because of rocket fire from Gaza. Rahman Bunairee has the story, in this report narrated by Kaleem Afzal.

