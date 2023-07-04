Accessibility links

Residents Near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Prepare for Worst

Ukrainians near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, are preparing for a potential meltdown and its fallout following warnings of a Russian attack on the facility. Warsaw reporter Lesia Bakalets has been in contact with residents inside Ukraine. Camera: Daniil Batushchak.

