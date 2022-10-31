Residents Describe Horrors of Russia's Occupation of Kherson
As Ukrainian forces inch closer to Kherson, a few of its citizens are opening up about living under an eight-month Russian occupation, and what may happen next as Russia moves newly mobilized recruits to the region. Igor Tsikhanenka has more. Warning: Some of the images in this video are graphic.
