Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Residents Describe Horrors of Russia's Occupation of Kherson

Residents Describe Horrors of Russia's Occupation of Kherson
Embed
Residents Describe Horrors of Russia's Occupation of Kherson

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:40 0:00

As Ukrainian forces inch closer to Kherson, a few of its citizens are opening up about living under an eight-month Russian occupation, and what may happen next as Russia moves newly mobilized recruits to the region. Igor Tsikhanenka has more. Warning: Some of the images in this video are graphic.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG