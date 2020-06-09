Accessibility links

Researchers Looking for Ways of Tackling COVID-19

Researchers Looking for Ways of Tackling COVID-19
Researchers Looking for Ways of Tackling COVID-19

Scientists the world over are looking for a vaccine that protects against COVID-19. Others are searching for a treatment to knock out the virus until a vaccine is available. Researchers in Sweden are optimistic about their work on a treatment that could slow the progression of the disease.

