‘Relentless’ Efforts of Journalists Under Fire Recognized

The head of the Ukrainian investigative outlet Ukrainska Pravda is among the journalists recognized for their bravery in 2022 with an International Press Freedom Award from the Committee to Protect Journalists. Ihar Tsikhanenka has more for VOA from New York City.

The head of the Ukrainian investigative outlet Ukrainska Pravda is among the journalists recognized for their bravery in 2022 with an International Press Freedom Award from the Committee to Protect Journalists. Ihar Tsikhanenka has more for VOA from New York City. Camera: Myroslava Gongadze, Alfonso Beato, Pavlo Terekhov.

