Refurbished Laptops ...
Computer and internet access is increasingly becoming an essential for many, especially during the pandemic. Two US high school students are refurbishing laptops to provide underprivileged students full access to education. VOA’s June Soh talked with them at their company in Bowling Green, Virginia.
Episodes
-
January 19, 2021
Western Leaders Demand Release of Russian Leader Navalny
-
January 19, 2021
Afghan Migrants in Istanbul ...
-
January 19, 2021
Kamala Harris Makes History ...
-
January 18, 2021
Sending Holographic Emmissaries to Virtual Meeting Space ...
-
January 18, 2021
US Political Divisions ...
-
January 18, 2021
Capitol Riots Diaspora Reax USAGM