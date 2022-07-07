Accessibility links

Many Ukrainian Refugees Eye Return Home

Many Ukrainian Refugees Eye Return Home
Many Ukrainian Refugees Eye Return Home

Ukrainian refugees have spread across Europe and the world since Russia invaded their homeland in February, but Polish officials estimate less than half of them have stayed in Poland. But as Greg Flakus reports from the Polish border town of Medyka, many are choosing to stay close to make quick visits across the border – and return home for good when the time comes

