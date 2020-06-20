Accessibility links

Life Tough for Refugees Under COVID19 Lockdowns

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make life even more difficult for thousands of refugees in Indonesia who have no access to formal work or school. Many are awaiting resettlement to another country, while relying on relatives in other countries who are also dealing with business shutdowns.

