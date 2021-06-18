Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Cameroon Refugee Camp...

Cameroon Refugee Camp...
Embed
Cameroon Refugee Camp...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:24 0:00
Direct link

In northern Cameroon’s refugee camps, fighting over natural resources between host communities and mostly Nigerian refugees has caused tensions and environmental damage. Local groups, with the support of the UN’s refugee agency, are working to reduce conflict and improve the ecology.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG