Refugee Day Tigray ...

As the United Nations recognizes World Refugee Day, families in the Tigray region of Ethiopia continue to be forced to flee war, often only to be displaced again by violence or the massive social and economic strain caused by the crisis. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Shire, Ethiopia.
June 21, 2021
June 20, 2021
June 20, 2021
June 19, 2021
