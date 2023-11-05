Recent Immigrants to Israel Find Themselves in War
According to the Israeli Ministry of Absorption, 400,000 people who arrived in the country in the past 10 years are defined as new immigrants, potentially in need of government agencies’ help. They have been caught in the Israel-Hamas war. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya met with evacuated new immigrants
Episodes
-
November 05, 2023
Jewish, Muslim and Christian Communities Hold LA Vigil for Peace
-
November 05, 2023
Victims of Online Sextortion in Kenya Describe Ordeal
-
November 05, 2023
Russian Drones Destroy Ukrainian Grain Storage Facilities
-
November 05, 2023
Snakebite Risk Worsens in Eswatini Because of Antivenom Scarcity
-
November 05, 2023
Netanyahu Rejects Blinken’s Request for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza
-
November 03, 2023
Graduation Ceremony at Sally Mugabe Hospital