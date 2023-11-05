Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Recent Immigrants to Israel Find Themselves in War

Recent Immigrants to Israel Find Themselves in War
Embed
Recent Immigrants to Israel Find Themselves in War

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:06 0:00

According to the Israeli Ministry of Absorption, 400,000 people who arrived in the country in the past 10 years are defined as new immigrants, potentially in need of government agencies’ help. They have been caught in the Israel-Hamas war. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya met with evacuated new immigrants

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG