Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Rattled Congress Members Speaking After Capitol Hill Invasion

Rattled Congress Members Speaking After Capitol Hill Invasion
Embed
Rattled Congress Members Speaking After Capitol Hill Invasion

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:16 0:00
Direct link

Rattled members of Congress reconvened Wednesday night to resume counting electoral votes from the November election. Democrat sand Republican certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, hours after thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG