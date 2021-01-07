Rattled Congress Members Speaking After Capitol Hill Invasion
Rattled members of Congress reconvened Wednesday night to resume counting electoral votes from the November election. Democrat sand Republican certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, hours after thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building.
