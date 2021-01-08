Raphael Warnock Profile ...

Accessibility links

Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first African American to be elected to the U.S. Senate in the state’s history. Warnock is a pastor of the Atlanta church where American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. preached

