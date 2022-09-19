Accessibility links

Ramaphosa Says Targeted Sanctions Forcing Zimbabweans to Seek Greener Pastures in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa recently told U.S. President Joseph Biden that targeted sanctions imposed on Zanu PF officials are hurting countries in the Southern African Development Community and ordinary Zimbabweans, who are flocking into his nation to seek greener pastures. What’s your take on this? (Video: Reuters)

