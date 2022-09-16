President Joe Biden is praising South Africa as a vital voice on the global stage. Biden hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday at the White House for talks that touched on the two nations' differences on Russia’s war in Ukraine and more. Ramaphosa is among African leaders who have maintained a neutral stance in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Biden Calls South Africa Vital Voice Sespite Russia Stance
President Joe Biden is praising South Africa as a vital voice on the global stage. Biden hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday at the White House for talks that touched on the two nations' differences on Russia’s war in Ukraine and more. Ramaphosa is among African leaders who have maintained a neutral stance in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Episodes
-
September 16, 2022
An Isolated Russia Looks to China
-
September 15, 2022
Mourners Line Streets as Queen Elizabeth II Passes on Way to Lie in State
-
September 15, 2022
South African Businesswoman Says Operation Dudula Directionless
-
September 12, 2022
Tears of Farewell: Thousands Line Streets for Queen Elizabeth II Cortege
-
-
September 10, 2022
Queen remembered at NYC park dedicated to 9/11