Biden Calls South Africa Vital Voice Sespite Russia Stance

President Joe Biden is praising South Africa as a vital voice on the global stage. Biden hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday at the White House for talks that touched on the two nations' differences on Russia’s war in Ukraine and more. Ramaphosa is among African leaders who have maintained a neutral stance in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

