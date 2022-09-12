Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Tears of Farewell: Thousands Line Streets for Queen Elizabeth II Cortege

Tears of Farewell: Thousands Line Streets for Queen Elizabeth II Cortege
Embed
Tears of Farewell: Thousands Line Streets for Queen Elizabeth II Cortege

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:00 0:00

The body of the late British Queen Elizabeth II has been taken from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she died Thursday, to Edinburgh. Over the next few days, the public will visit the coffin to pay respects to the queen, who led for seven decades. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

See comments

The body of the late British Queen Elizabeth II has been taken from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she died Thursday, to Edinburgh. Over the next few days, the public will visit the coffin to pay respects to the queen, who led for seven decades. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG