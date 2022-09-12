The body of the late British Queen Elizabeth II has been taken from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she died Thursday, to Edinburgh. Over the next few days, the public will visit the coffin to pay respects to the queen, who led for seven decades. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Tears of Farewell: Thousands Line Streets for Queen Elizabeth II Cortege
The body of the late British Queen Elizabeth II has been taken from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she died Thursday, to Edinburgh. Over the next few days, the public will visit the coffin to pay respects to the queen, who led for seven decades. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Episodes
-
-
September 10, 2022
Queen remembered at NYC park dedicated to 9/11
-
September 09, 2022
Gender Commissioner Speaking About Women And Politics.
-
September 09, 2022
Life, Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II ...
-
September 08, 2022
Liz Truss Speaking About Queen Elizabeth's Death
-
Facebook Forum