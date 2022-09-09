Queen remembered at NYC park dedicated to 9/11

Show more Show less

A memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in New York City was set up Friday in a garden dedicated to Britons who were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Flowers, flags and a portrait of the Queen greeted visitors to the Queen Elizabeth II September 11 Garden in lower Manhattan.

"We wanted to do something physical," Daniel Allan, a garden board member, said. "This garden is a physical embodiment of Her Majesty in many respects."

The Queen attended the gardens ribbon cutting ceremony in 2010 along with her husband Prince Philip.