Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Queen remembered at NYC park dedicated to 9/11

Queen remembered at NYC park dedicated to 9/11
Embed
Queen remembered at NYC park dedicated to 9/11

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:05 0:00
Direct link

A memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in New York City was set up Friday in a garden dedicated to Britons who were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Flowers, flags and a portrait of the Queen greeted visitors to the Queen Elizabeth II September 11 Garden in lower Manhattan.

A memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in New York City was set up Friday in a garden dedicated to Britons who were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Flowers, flags and a portrait of the Queen greeted visitors to the Queen Elizabeth II September 11 Garden in lower Manhattan.

"We wanted to do something physical," Daniel Allan, a garden board member, said. "This garden is a physical embodiment of Her Majesty in many respects."

The Queen attended the gardens ribbon cutting ceremony in 2010 along with her husband Prince Philip.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG