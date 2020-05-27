Perfection Baking During Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Many in the US have been treating the quarantine as a time to perfect their cooking particularly comfort foods – food that isn’t necessarily healthy. Karina Bafradzhian looked into why Americans opt for baking during this difficult time and whether the US might face a flour shortage.
