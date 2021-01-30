Accessibility links

Quantum Technology to Revolutionize Everyday Life

A breakthrough in advanced quantum technology frequently compared to fictional elements of the popular science fiction show “Star Trek” could revolutionize everyday life around the globe. Kane Farabaugh reports from Batavia, Illinois, on the technological leap pioneered in part by a U.S. laboratory.

