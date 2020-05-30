Protests Over Death of Black Man
The death of a handcuffed black man who begged for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck has ignited protests in cities across the United States. Trump said he supports peaceful protests but warned he will not allow the situation to “descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos.”
