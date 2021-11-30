Protesters Call for Burkina Faso's President to Resign
Security is worsening in Burkina Faso with the deadliest attacks by Islamist militants in the West African country in years on civilians and security forces. People are protesting the failure of Burkinabe and international forces to stop the violence, with some calling for change at the top.
Episodes
-
November 27, 2021
Canada’s Smallest Province Draws Immigrants from Around the World
-
November 27, 2021
COVID Vaccine Company BioNTech Founders Aim to Tackle Cancer
-
November 27, 2021
Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine
-
November 26, 2021
Fires, Murders and Islamic State: Violence in Syria’s al-Hol Camp
-
November 26, 2021
Attacking an Asteroid
-