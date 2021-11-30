Accessibility links

Protesters Call for Burkina Faso's President to Resign

Security is worsening in Burkina Faso with the deadliest attacks by Islamist militants in the West African country in years on civilians and security forces. People are protesting the failure of Burkinabe and international forces to stop the violence, with some calling for change at the top.

