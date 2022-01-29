Accessibility links

Pro-Russian Sentiment Grows in Burkina Faso After Coup
Supporters of Burkina Faso's military coup were seen celebrating with Russian flags and calling for their country to switch alliances from France to Moscow. While the extent of pro-Russian sentiment in Burkina Faso is unclear, many are fed up with French efforts to help fight militant groups.

