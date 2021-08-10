Virginia Giuffre Files Rape Lawsuit Against Britain Prince Andrew
Virginia Giuffre, an accuser of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew – alleging that he raped and sexually abused her several times when she was seventeen years old. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Episodes
-
August 10, 2021
UN Climate Report ...
-
-
August 10, 2021
South Africa Women Mining
-
August 10, 2021
Economic Freedom Fighters Zimbabwe Speaking About Heroes Day
-
August 09, 2021
Zimbabwe to Start Preparing for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
-