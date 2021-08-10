Virginia Giuffre Files Rape Lawsuit Against Britain Prince Andrew

Accessibility links

Virginia Giuffre, an accuser of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew – alleging that he raped and sexually abused her several times when she was seventeen years old. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

