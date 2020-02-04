Accessibility links

Democratic Presidential Candidates Speak as Iowa Caucus Results are Delayed

Democrats in the state of Iowa began the 2020 presidential primary campaign Monday with its presidential caucus voting. But the Iowa Democratic Party said the official results were delayed for hours due to what was described as “quality checks.”

