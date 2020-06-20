Accessibility links

U.S Supreme Court Ruling Setbacks for President Trump

The United States Supreme Court this week delivered legal setbacks to the Trump administration with rulings on immigration and LGBTQ rights - two issues important to the president's supporters. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report on the president's reaction to these decisions

