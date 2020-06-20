U.S Supreme Court Ruling Setbacks for President Trump
The United States Supreme Court this week delivered legal setbacks to the Trump administration with rulings on immigration and LGBTQ rights - two issues important to the president's supporters. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report on the president's reaction to these decisions
Episodes
-
June 20, 2020
Life Tough for Refugees Under COVID19 Lockdowns
-
June 20, 2020
Twitter Flagging Trump ...
-
June 20, 2020
Karen Refugees-World Refugee Day - USAGM
-
June 19, 2020
South African Doctor Treating Patients ...
-
June 19, 2020
Africans in Solidarity Protest
-
June 18, 2020
Africans Supporting Public Protests