Bringing Unborn Child to Work During COVID-19 Crisis ...
For most people, bring a child to work at a hospital would seem a poor choice during the COVID-19 pandemic. But many expectant mothers in the medical field have little choice if they are to keep working. Here is a story of a pregnant doctor caring for patients with COVID-19 - and her unborn baby.
May 27, 2020
