Post-COVID Travel
Compared to 2020, travel volume in the U.S. this upcoming Memorial Day weekend is likely to increase by at least 60%, according to Triple A, a nonprofit group that monitors travel trends. Among the most excited travelers this year are millennials and seniors. Lesia Bakalets has the story
