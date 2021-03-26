Portland Protest ...

Accessibility links

The protests against racial injustice and police brutality that began in Portland, Oregon last May continue today. But the crowds are much smaller, and some city residents say the movement has morphed into “senseless vandalism.” VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya has this report from Portland.

