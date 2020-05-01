Pompeo Raises Concerns About Security of Virus Labs in China
President Donald Trump says he is not happy with China and has asked U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S is also worried about other labs throughout China that are conducting research on contagious pathogens
