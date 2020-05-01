Accessibility links

Pompeo Raises Concerns About Security of Virus Labs in China

Pompeo Raises Concerns About Security of Virus Labs in China
Pompeo Raises Concerns About Security of Virus Labs in China

President Donald Trump says he is not happy with China and has asked U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S is also worried about other labs throughout China that are conducting research on contagious pathogens

