Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Pompeo Interview Dispute with NPR Sends Conflicting Message on Press Freedom

Pompeo Interview Dispute with NPR Sends Conflicting Message on Press Freedom
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:33 0:00
Direct link

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s contentious interview with an American news broadcaster, and apparent retaliation afterwards, once again raises concerns that attacks on the media by President Donald Trump's administration undermine the critical role of a free press in a democracy.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG