Pompeo on Europe Tour
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is warning leaders in the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Austria that China's Communist Party poses an even bigger security threat than the former Soviet Union. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more on Pompeo's trip to Eastern Europe.
