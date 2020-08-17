Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Pompeo on Europe Tour

Pompeo on Europe Tour
Embed
Pompeo on Europe Tour

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:18 0:00
Direct link

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is warning leaders in the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Austria that China's Communist Party poses an even bigger security threat than the former Soviet Union. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more on Pompeo's trip to Eastern Europe.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG