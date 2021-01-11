Accessibility links

Politically Motivated Mob Violence Sends Shockwaves in USA

Politically motivated mob violence in Washington, D.C., has sent a shockwave through the country, where Americans continue to grapple with the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and what it means for the country moving forward. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh has more from the Midwest state of Illinois.

