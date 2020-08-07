Police Firing Rubber Bullets At Zimbabweans Protesting Outside Embassy in Pretoria
Police firing rubber bullets at Zimbabweans protesting outside the country's embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, over the arrest of their colleagues back home said to be have organized anti-corruption marches to denounce the ruling party and government. (Video: Benedict Nhlapho) #voazimprotest
