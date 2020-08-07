Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Police Firing Rubber Bullets At Zimbabweans Protesting Outside Embassy in Pretoria

Police Firing Rubber Bullets At Zimbabweans Protesting Outside Embassy in Pretoria
Embed
Police Firing Rubber Bullets At Zimbabweans Protesting Outside Embassy in Pretoria

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:37 0:00
Direct link

Police firing rubber bullets at Zimbabweans protesting outside the country's embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, over the arrest of their colleagues back home said to be have organized anti-corruption marches to denounce the ruling party and government. (Video: Benedict Nhlapho) #voazimprotest

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG