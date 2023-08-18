Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga Says Deceased CCC Activist Chitsunge Was Not Stoned to Death by Zanu PF Supporters

Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga Says Deceased CCC Activist Chitsunge Was Not Stoned to Death by Zanu PF Supporters
Embed
Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga Says Deceased CCC Activist Chitsunge Was Not Stoned to Death by Zanu PF Supporters

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:09 0:00
Direct link

Police Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga, has told national and international observers that Tafadzwa Chitsunge of the Citizens Coalition for Change was not killed by suspected Zanu PF supporters. He said Chitsunge was run over by a truck in skirmishes between rival party members in Harare.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG