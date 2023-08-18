Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga Says Deceased CCC Activist Chitsunge Was Not Stoned to Death by Zanu PF Supporters
Police Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga, has told national and international observers that Tafadzwa Chitsunge of the Citizens Coalition for Change was not killed by suspected Zanu PF supporters. He said Chitsunge was run over by a truck in skirmishes between rival party members in Harare.
