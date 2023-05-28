Poachers Pluck South Africa's 'Succulent' Plants for Chinese Market
Chinese criminal syndicates, often the very same ones that already have established smuggling routes in South Africa for illegal abalone or rhinoceros horns, have now moved on to trafficking in elephant's foot. But elephant's foot is not what you think.It is a type of succulent — unique plants.
