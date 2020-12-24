Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Protecting the Elephants

Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Protecting the Elephants
Embed
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Protecting the Elephants

No media source currently available

0:00 0:29:30 0:00
Direct link

Protecting Elephants ...

Earth's giants are running for their lives, illegally hunted for their ivory tusks. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the issue of elephant poaching as VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb follows U.S. Special Forces on a mission to Gabon to help protect the elephants. And actress Kristin Davis explains her work protecting elephants in Kenya. Airdate: November 18, 2020.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG