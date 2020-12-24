Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Protecting the Elephants

Earth's giants are running for their lives, illegally hunted for their ivory tusks. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the issue of elephant poaching as VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb follows U.S. Special Forces on a mission to Gabon to help protect the elephants. And actress Kristin Davis explains her work protecting elephants in Kenya. Airdate: November 18, 2020.
Episodes
-
December 24, 2020
South Africa Chess Crisis
-
December 24, 2020
Second COVID-19 Wave Cripples Uganda Hospitals
-
December 24, 2020
Nigeria Yellow Fever ...
-
December 22, 2020
Teacher Turns Small Space Into Unusual Office
-
December 22, 2020
Ghana Women Business...
-
December 22, 2020
Over-The-Top Holiday Lights