Authoritarian leaders are using emergency powers to deal with coronavirus as a way to try to silence journalists reporting on the pandemic. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the state of press freedom in the age of coronavirus with Robert Mahoney Deputy Director for the Committee to Protect Journalists and Frank Sesno, Director of the School of Media & Public Affairs at George Washington University. And Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, tells us what the Foundation is doing to help in South Asia & Africa. Air date: April 22, 2020.
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Coronavirus: Press Freedom
