Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Coronavirus Challenge in Africa

Africa recently counted its one-millionth confirmed case of coronavirus and health officials fear there are many more uncounted. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the challenges of dealing with a pandemic with Dr. Michel Yao, the Emergency Operations Manager for WHO Africa and Dr. Linda Mobula, Professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Airdate: August 12, 2020.
