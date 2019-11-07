Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren - Berlin Wall: 30 Years After the Fall

Show more Show less

It's been 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, marking the beginning of the end to the Cold War and the Soviet Union. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the lessons learned and the invisible divisions left by the Wall on Germany and Europe in general. Correspondent Henry Ridgwell joins us from Berlin; former Secretary of State James Baker recounts the days surrounding the fall of the Wall and looks at the challenges we now face; correspondent Charles Maynes reports on German nationalism on the rise; and historian Hope Harrison from George Washington University. Air date: November 6, 2019.