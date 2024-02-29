Accessibility links

Planned Transnational Highway Would Connect 5 African Nations

West African nations are pushing for the construction of a major highway network connecting five countries from the Ivory Coast to Nigeria. The African Development Bank says the project will be an economic engine for all the countries involved. Senanu Tord reports from Accra, Ghana.

