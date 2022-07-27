Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs led to thousands of killings during his six-year term. While his campaign has been condemned overseas, he remains popular at home. But at a small coffee shop near the country's capital, baristas share stories about those killed during the crackdown. Dave Grunebaum has our report.
At Philippine Coffee Shop, Baristas Serve Heartbreaking Stories
