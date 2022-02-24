Accessibility links

Zimbabwean in Ukraine Says Many Students Want to Leave Ukraine

Phillimon Chizororo, a fifth year medical student at Vinnytsia Medical University, says a lot of students are thinking of going back to their countries following clashes between Russian and Ukranian fighters. Phillimon is not planning to leave the country saying he will do so if the military sitution deteriorates. (Video: Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye)

