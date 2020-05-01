Accessibility links

People Without Access to Clean Water Face Challenges During COVID-19 Pandemic

People Without Access to Clean Water Face Challenges During COVID-19 Pandemic
People Without Access to Clean Water Face Challenges During COVID-19 Pandemic

Grappling with the largest public health crisis in modern times, Mexican health authorities are trying to stem a growing number of new coronavirus infections by repeatedly urging people to wash their hands. But that’s not so easy for those who live in poverty and don’t have access to clean water.

