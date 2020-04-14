Accessibility links

Wuhan Residents Mourn and Breath A Sight of Relief as Lockdown Ends

Residents in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus, are breathing a sigh of relief as a mandatory lockdown is over and some of the other restrictions have been gradually lifted. They also are mourning those who lost their lives to the illness. Mariama Diallo reports.

