Wuhan Residents Mourn and Breath A Sight of Relief as Lockdown Ends
Residents in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus, are breathing a sigh of relief as a mandatory lockdown is over and some of the other restrictions have been gradually lifted. They also are mourning those who lost their lives to the illness. Mariama Diallo reports.
